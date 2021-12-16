NAVSUP's leaders in NAVEUR/AF meet to plan strategic priorities for AOR

Photo By Joseph Yanik | Margie Lutz (seventh from left), Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central executive...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Yanik | Margie Lutz (seventh from left), Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central executive director, tours NAVSUP facilities December 9, 2021 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. The tour included a stop at the installation's future intelligent locker mail facility and the aviation fuels department. FLCSI is one of NAVSUP's eight globally-positioned commands that provides for the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to the Navy, Joint and Allied Forces across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries across Navy Region Europe/Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik) see less | View Image Page

SIGONELLA, Sicily, Italy (NNS) - Military and civilian leaders from Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) gathered for the command's annual leadership conference December 7-8, 2021 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Italy.



Open forum discussion among the leaders included identifying strategic goals and establishing action items for calendar year 2022.



"I could not be more proud of the skills, talent and energy you and your teams bring to our organization," said Capt. Douglas S. MacKenzie, NAVSUP FLCSI commanding officer to the leaders in attendance. "I empower you to generate great ideas and take action to make us more effective in accomplishing our mission. Know that I have your back."



Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central was guest speaker at the conference. During his remarks, he praised NAVSUP FLCSI's performance providing logistics support during Operation Allies Refuge/Welcome (OAR/W), August-October 2021. Read the full stories of FLCSI's support during OAR/W here:



Gray emphasized the need for continued effectiveness during calendar year 2022 in an era of great power competition in the Navy Region Europe-Africa area of operation.



FLCSI is one of NAVSUP's eight globally-positioned commands that provides for the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to the Navy, Joint and Allied Forces across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.