    New Year brings discount on Air Force Marathon registration

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Story by Darrius Parker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – As this year’s clock ticks away, the Air Force Marathon team prepares for the New Year, and the Air Force’s 75th birthday.

    When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, registration opens for all with the chance to save up to $20 through Jan. 3. Active duty, reservists, veterans, Guard members, retirees and ROTC cadets can receive an additional discount up to $10 off their registration.

    The marathon will be held Sep. 15-17, with Friday races taking place at Wright State University while Saturday events unfold at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

    The weekend also includes a two-day Health & Fitness Expo, Breakfast of Champions, gourmet pasta dinner and after-party.

    Runners have the option to compete in the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, three-person relay, Tailwind Trot Kids Run, Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series and virtual races.

    Marathon swag will be offered to participants and include a commemorative patch, “In training” T-shirt, goodr sunglasses, challenge coin and four different hat options.

    For more information and to register for the race, visit www.usafmarathon.com.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 10:14
    Story ID: 411274
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
