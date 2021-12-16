USASAC employee selected to attend Army War College distance learning program

Photo By Rachel Deloach | One U.S. Army Security Assistance Command Headquarters employee found her name on the...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Deloach | One U.S. Army Security Assistance Command Headquarters employee found her name on the Senior Executive Talent Management board results released by the Department of the Army last month. USASAC Division Chief Tracy Engler is one of 13 individuals selected for the 2022-2024 Army War College distance education program and the only USASAC employee. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Senior Executive Talent Management (SETM) and Executive Talent Management (ETM) programs are designed to prepare Army Civilians to assume positions of great responsibility across the Department of the Army. One U.S. Army Security Assistance Command Headquarters employee found her name on the SETM board results released by the Department last month.



USASAC Division Chief Tracy Engler was one of 13 individuals selected for the 2022-2024 Army War College distance education program and the only USASAC employee.



Engler, who has spent her whole career working in security assistance, said she looks forward to branching out of her comfort zone. “I feel very fortunate to be selected to the U.S. Army War College and am excited about a new learning opportunity,” said Engler. “I know this will help me become a well-rounded individual and serve as a better resource for the Army and the foreign military sales customer.”



SETM courses are designed to further enhance the professional development and growth of attendees, often preparing them for positions within the Senior Executive series.



Engler said she is excited to bring her experience in security assistance to group discussions and gain a better understanding of how foreign military sales fits into larger strategic initiatives. “As a distance learner, there are two years of studies centered on strategic leadership, global security issues and theater strategy,” said Engler.



Each year, the G1 Workforce Development Division advertises SETM opportunities and compiles nomination packets. Deputy G1 Program Manager Reuben Ferguson said his department monitors the process from submission to selection and assists with enrollment.



“If multiple candidates are applying for the same course, we develop an order of merit list and then obtain command endorsement for forwarding to either AMC or Army Career Program Managers,” said Ferguson. “On average, we received anywhere from two to eight applications for the various programs covered by SETM.”



For Engler, watching her supervisor Antoine Cheatham complete the program is what prompted her to apply. She said she would encourage anyone interested in applying, to attend SETM/ETM information sessions.



“I have always enjoyed learning and believe the U.S. Army War College will help me grow as a strategic thinker and prepare for the next stage of my career,” said Engler. “There are a lot of great programs out there for all different grades and interests and even if you are not ready to apply now, it is good to know what opportunities are available as you set long-term goals.”