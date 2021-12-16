New police station under construction at Fort Indiantown Gap

Courtesy Photo | A rendering of the new police station that is under construction at Fort Indiantown...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A rendering of the new police station that is under construction at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Construction recently began on a new police station here.



The station will be located on Fisher Avenue just east of Wiley Road where an EC-130 static display previously stood. The EC-130 was moved a short distance down Fisher Avenue in September 2020 to make way for the station.



The 5,990-square-foot facility, which is expected to be completed by November 2022, will include a dispatch area, training areas, a holding cell, an evidence room, locker rooms and office space.



“We are looking forward to the new police station,” said Fort Indiantown Gap Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser. “We are currently operating out of two small circa 1940s or 1950s buildings, so the new station will be a major upgrade.”



The new station will replace two World War II-era buildings that were repurposed a number of years ago. Building 7-5 is the main operations building for 19 police officers and seven security officers, but it does not have dedicated locker rooms or bathrooms for male and female employees. Building 7-4 is used as locker rooms and equipment storage.



“The current buildings lack dedicated offices, training space and workstations for supervisors, police officers and security officers to accomplish work related tasks,” Berkihiser said.



The new station will utilize renewable energy, including round source heat pump HVAC and an approximate 15kw Solar Photovoltaic system, and the building will be close to net zero carbon emissions.



“The new police station will be more energy efficient, will provide us with appropriate space for the police department, and upgrades in technology that will make it easier for us to do our jobs,” Berkihiser said.



Once the new station is complete and police staff move, the old police station building will be utilized by the Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy, which is being built directly behind the current police station.



Plans are also being developed to construct a new fire station next to the new police station, but those plans have not been finalized yet.



“The new police station will be a major upgrade over the current station, which is outdated and too small for our police department’s needs,” said Col. Lane Marshall, Fort Indiantown Gap garrison commander. “Together with the new fire station, these two facilities will increase public safety on Fort Indiantown Gap for personnel who work and train here.”