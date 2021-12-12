‘A Journal for Jordan’ premiers at Fort Jackson

Photo By Alexandra Shea | A military spouse watches the premiere of A Journal for Jordan, featuring actor...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | A military spouse watches the premiere of A Journal for Jordan, featuring actor Michael B. Jordan at the Fort Jackson, SC, Post Theater Dec. 12. Jordan visited Fort Jackson last year to get first-hand experience of becoming a Soldier and the role drill sergeants play in the transformation of civilians to Soldiers before filming the movie. see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson Soldiers, veterans, civilians and their Families previewed actor Michael B. Jordan’s newest film A Journal for Jordan on Dec. 12, a year after the actor visited the post.



Shortly before Christmas 2020, Jordan traveled to the installation for three days to get first-hand experience with Army Basic Combat Training and the role drill sergeants play in the transformation from civilian to Soldier before Jordan began filming the Denzel Washington directed film.



The Sony film is based on the true life story of 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King who wrote a series of letters to his new born son while deployed with 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Division to Iraq in 2006. Killed in action by an improvised explosive device, King never returned home and the film honors his and his Families service and sacrifice.



The Exchange worked with Sony to receive a copy of the film to premier at the Post Theater before the film’s public debut on Dec. 24.



“The leaders and Soldiers that you have here really helped Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan make this movie,” said Mark “Ranger” Jones, veteran and military liaison for the movie. “You guys are incredible. Thank you for what you do and continue to do.”