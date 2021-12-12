Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo By Alexandra Shea | A military spouse watches the premiere of A Journal for Jordan, featuring actor...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2021

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson Soldiers, veterans, civilians and their Families previewed actor Michael B. Jordan’s newest film A Journal for Jordan on Dec. 12, a year after the actor visited the post.

    Shortly before Christmas 2020, Jordan traveled to the installation for three days to get first-hand experience with Army Basic Combat Training and the role drill sergeants play in the transformation from civilian to Soldier before Jordan began filming the Denzel Washington directed film.

    The Sony film is based on the true life story of 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King who wrote a series of letters to his new born son while deployed with 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Division to Iraq in 2006. Killed in action by an improvised explosive device, King never returned home and the film honors his and his Families service and sacrifice.

    The Exchange worked with Sony to receive a copy of the film to premier at the Post Theater before the film’s public debut on Dec. 24.

    “The leaders and Soldiers that you have here really helped Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan make this movie,” said Mark “Ranger” Jones, veteran and military liaison for the movie. “You guys are incredible. Thank you for what you do and continue to do.”

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘A Journal for Jordan’ premiers at Fort Jackson, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

