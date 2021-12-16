Village of Crestline to Receive Financial Assistance from USACE for New Wastewater Treatment Plant

Courtesy Photo | The Park Road Pump Station and force main in Crestline, Ohio, December 13. The U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Park Road Pump Station and force main in Crestline, Ohio, December 13. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, entered into an agreement in November 2021 with the Village of Crestline to provide $1,075,000 in partial funding assistance toward the Village’s design and construction costs for a new wastewater treatment plant, pump station and force main. (U.S. Army Photo by Frank O'Connor) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, entered into an agreement in November 2021 with the Village of Crestline to provide $1,075,000 in partial funding assistance toward the Village’s design and construction costs for a new wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), pump station and force main.



The Village’s current plan includes construction of a new separate treatment train at the existing treatment plant site, and replacement of the Park Road Pump Station and force main. The total project cost is estimated at over $14 million.



Crestline experiences sanitary sewer overflows on a regular basis during wet weather events due, in part, to limited WWTP capacity. The existing WWTP was completed in 1948 and its equipment and infrastructure have exceeded their useful service lives. The Park Road Pump Station is frequently clogged by large debris and requires costly maintenance each time this occurs. The new pump station work will include approximately 3,500 linear feet of 12-inch force main to the treatment plant.



“We anticipate that we can complete construction of these improvements by the fall of 2024 and that they will have very positive impacts on the operation of the treatment system, as well as surface water quality,” said Linda Horning Pitt, mayor of the Village of Crestline. “The goal is to prevent untreated wastewater discharges that are threats to human health and the environment.”



“We’re pleased to partner with the Village of Crestline in taking on the problems of aging infrastructure and protecting the environment,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, commander of the Buffalo District.



The Section 594 reimbursements to the Village of Crestline will be supplemented by other sources of financing as necessary to cover the entire cost of the project.



Congress passed the Water Resources Development Act of 1999 (Public Law 106-53), Section 594 to help alleviate environmental infrastructure problems throughout the state of Ohio. The Section 594 authority allows USACE to reimburse 75% of the eligible design and/or construction costs up to the funding limit.



The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.