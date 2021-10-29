191st Regional Support Group assumes authority in Poland

POWIDZ, Poland -. Under the leadership of Col. Paul W. Dahlen and Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Ramos-Ocasio, command team for the 191st Regional Support Group out of the Puerto Rico National Guard, the group conducts the Transfer of Authority ceremony at the main hangar in 33rd Air Transport Base, Powidz, Poland on Oct. 29.



After months of intensive preparation in different military installations that include places around the United States such as Fort Irwin National Training in California, Camp Santiago in Puerto Rico and Fort Hood Texas the 191st Regional Support Group assumes base operating support integrator control in Poland.



“Colonel Temple (William), thank you very much for your guidance and mentorship over these past several weeks,” said Dahlen during his remarks. “The help and direct involvement from you and your entire team of the 50th has made this a very smooth transition.”



The 191st RSG will be conducting operation in 14 Forward Operating Sites spread around the country, Hungary, Lithuania and Latvia. The group along with its higher headquarters continue to invest in partnership and reinforce its commitment to the NATO alliance and transatlantic security through the European Deterrence Initiative.



During the ceremony Gen. Jarosław Mika, highest ranking official of the Polish military, welcomes Col. Paul Dahlen, with some gifts, to include his personalized challenge coin, during the Transfer of Authority ceremony between the 50th RSG out of the Florida NG and 191st.



“To the members of our community and our Polish partners,” said Dahlen during his remarks. “I anticipate interacting directly with all of you, to enhance one another’s mission and to further strengthen the partnership between our countries.”



The 191st took command symbolically from the 50th RSG after the uncasing of the color, an old army tradition, symbolizing the outgoing unit has been properly relieved. It is expected that the group will be in charge in the area until summer 2022.

