U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden presents Combined Federal Campaign awards

Wiesbaden, Germany – Award winners from the 2020 Combined Federal Campaign were recognized during a ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Tony Bass Theater on Clay Kaserne.



Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl, deputy commanding general for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Army Europe and Africa; and senior responsible officer at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, along with Capt. Alexander Moore, company commander for Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, presented the awards.



USAG Wiesbaden is the recipient of the Commander’s Choice Award from the European Command Headquarters. This award recognizes the best organizations across all military services in Europe.



“USAG Wiesbaden has a tradition of excellence -- we have received this award for two years in a row, 2019 and 2020,” said Moore.



Cpt. Justin Brooks, former HHC commander, USAG Wiesbaden, was awarded the National 2020 CFC Hero award for his dedication and commitment to the campaign. Schaertl thanked Brooks for his hard work during the CFC last year.



Other awards and recognition were given to: USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs, HHBN U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Network Command Europe and Defense Contract Management Command Europe.



In 2020, the Wiesbaden community gave over $70,000 through CFC and to date has raised $13,884 for the 2021 campaign.



Schaertl emphasized, “No matter who you are, you can find something through CFC you can connect to - you can find a cause to support.”



Donations can be made through January 15, 2022. To learn more making donations through CFC, please visit https://cfcoverseas.givecfc.org/.

