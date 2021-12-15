GHWB Launch and Recover F-35s for First Time

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) launched and recovered an F-35C Lightning II aircraft for the first time Dec. 12.



The F-35C carrier variant is the future of weapon system integration and lethality that provides multimission power projection from the sea.



“I am proud of the work our team is doing each day to operate at sea and to increasethe warfighting capability and capacity of Naval aviation,” said Capt. Robert Aguilar, commanding officer, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). “While we relentlessly prepare to deploy and carry out the nation’s business, we are also maintaining an open deck to support Fleet-wide training and qualifications. We know our mission, and we will complete it.”



The launch and recovery of F-35Cs from GHWB also have special significance for the ship. The ship’s seal features the silhouette three aircraft; a P-3 Avenger aircraft, the plane president George H.W. Bush piloted in World War II, the silhouette of an F/A-18, and an F-35C. At the ship’s commissioning in 2009, this represented the past, present, and future of Naval Aviation. This week, that idea of the future of Naval air warfare became reality with more than a hundred launch and recoveries of the Lightning II. This notable milestone comes as the Navy approaches its centennial of Navy Aircraft Carriers in 2022.



GHWB provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 12.16.2021 01:57 Story ID: 411242 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN