MyNavy Assignment Latest Release Brings More Transparency to Rate Conversion Applications

MILLINGTON, TENN. – Sailors interested in rate conversions may now see the availability of positions prior to applying. This is a new feature of the latest MyNavy Assignment (MNA) release, launched Dec. 3, 2021.



Sailors can now determine their potential fit in a rate conversion depending on the available positions advertised in MNA for Sailor application. Previously Sailors had to apply without knowing the positions available, but they can now shop for positions and see the availability of both in-rate and out-of-rate jobs. Most conversion requests will be initiated, reviewed, and adjudicated within MNA. If quotas out of the Sailor’s current rate are not available, Sailors will not normally be able to submit conversion applications.



Once signed into MNA homepage Sailors can access both their personal information and the “My Conversion Opportunities” page where the new capabilities can be found. It is important to note that job conversion opportunities are filtered based on a Sailor’s year group and personal information. Sailors should always verify that their year group and personal information are correct.



Direct Conversion Requests are another option that allow Sailors outside their order negotiation window to apply for a job with a different rating. Enlisted Community Managers (ECMs) have the ability to set a “black out” time, also called a Direct Conversion Threshold, prior to a Sailor entering their order negotiation window. The Conversion Threshold prevents Sailors from making a Direct Conversion request in that time frame. For example, a six month “black out” period means that Sailors 18-13 months from their projected rotation date would be prohibited from making Direct Conversion Requests.



Sailors inside their MNA negotiation window can request conversion by applying to a rating for which they qualify, assuming that both their current rating has Out-Quotas and the rating they are interested in converting to has In-Quotas. Out-Quotas are the number of Sailors allowed to convert out of a rating for a Sailor’s year group via a normal conversion application. If the Out-Quota is 0, the conversion request will normally be rejected. Out-Quotas are defined by rating, pay grade, year group, and service component. ECMs may also choose to define Out-Quotas by Naval Enlisted Classification (NEC).



Sailors can navigate the “Conversion Ratings With In-Quotas” pane to see all available jobs in order of a Sailor’s level of qualifications, which is indicated by a Sailor’s Rating Identification Engine (RIDE)/Job Opportunities In the Navy (JOIN) score. General job searches can also be conducted by clicking the “In Opportunities Job Search” button which will then open a window that shows all convert-in available jobs. Sailors can filter and search jobs at will based on various criteria.



By clicking a specific rating, Sailors can get more information on jobs available within a specific rating. Sailors complete a job search for a rating by clicking the Job Search button on the Rank pop-up. The pop-up will also display the RIDE/JOIN scores supplied by CWAY. It is extremely important that Sailors make sure that their CWAY information is up to date. Without up-to-date information, a Sailor’s RIDE/ JOIN scores will be incorrect.



There is also a “Conversion Ratings with No Available Quotas” pane that Sailors may view and apply for ratings with no In-Quotas, but applications will likely be rejected. Sailors will be able to submit conversion applications during application phase. The next application phase begins Dec. 23, 2021.



For more information regarding the MyNavy Assignment latest release please visit:



https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/MyNavy-Assignment/



https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Career-Counseling/C-WAY/

Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 12.15.2021 Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US MyNavy Assignment Latest Release Brings More Transparency to Rate Conversion Applications