    Gilbert recruiters bring early Christmas cheer to Child Crisis Arizona

    Gilbert recruiters bring early Christmas cheer to Child Crisis Arizona

    Recruiters from Gilbert Recruiting Station pose with staff members from Child Crisis

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Story by Alun Thomas  

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    MESA, Ariz. – It was an early Christmas present for the staff of Child Crisis Arizona after receiving more than $2,500 worth of toys from Gilbert Recruiting Station, Dec. 15.

    The recruiting station also donated $200 to the organization, whose mission is to provide children and youth in Arizona a safe environment, free from abuse and neglect, by creating strong and successful families.

    The idea to donate toys to Child Crisis Arizona came from Staff Sgt. Deserae Bright, Gilbert Recruiting Station, Tempe Recruiting Company, who said she was inspired by the memory of her late mother.

    “My mother passed away two years ago, and her purpose in life was to help everybody and to see smiles on their faces,” Bright said. “To stand here and see the smiles on people’s faces lets me know I’m carrying on her legacy every time I give back.”

    “When I talked to the staff and was trying to figure out what their mission was, I knew this was something I wanted to help out with,” she said.

    The goodwill was greatly appreciated by Jodie Stoken, chief development officer, Child Crisis Arizona, who said she was overwhelmed by the show of support from the recruiters.

    Stoken said Child Crisis Arizona had been negatively impacted in 2020 by COVID-19 and were unable to deliver toys to at risk children, making the donation from Gilbert Station so valuable.

    "Thank you all so much for pitching and helping out, especially (Staff Sgt.) Bright who put this together,” Stoken said. “You have no idea how much this means to the kids we help, especially after we weren’t able to supply toys in 2020.”

    The staff received coins from Lt. Col. Brandon Oliveira, commander, Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, as a token of appreciation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 16:32
    Story ID: 411223
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gilbert recruiters bring early Christmas cheer to Child Crisis Arizona, by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    USAREC
    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion
    Child Crisis Arizona

