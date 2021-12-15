Coast Guard, partners searching for missing snorkeler off Maui

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Maui County first responders are searching for a missing 62-year-old man who was last seen snorkeling off Chang’s Beach, Tuesday.

    The snorkeler was wearing black shorts, no top, green and black fins, with a full-face snorkel mask. He is described as being 6-foot 2-inches and weighing between 195 to 215 pounds. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.

    At 3:34 p.m., Tuesday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from Coast Guard Station Maui stating they received a call from the snorkeler’s family who said he was overdue.

    The snorkeler was last seen rounding the point on the South end of Chang’s Beach off the Makena Surf Resort at 12:30 p.m.

    Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and launched Coast Guard assets in response.

    Maui County first responders were also deployed in response.

    Involved in the search so far:

    Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrews
    A Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter crew
    Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews
    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    A Maui County Fire and Public Safety Air 1 helicopter crew
    A Maui County Ocean Safety Jet-ski operator
    A Maui County Fire Jet-ski operator
    A Maui County Fire and Public Safety Boat crew
    Maui County Fire and Public Safety Ground crews

