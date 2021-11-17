Welcome to the Space Force

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – In the next year, approximately 960 personnel will transfer into the U.S. Space Force from other U.S. Armed Forces or government agencies. To ensure a smooth transition, the Guardian Orientation Course was created to foster a welcoming and intimate experience similar to U.S. Air Force major command courses and chief orientation courses.



“The Guardian Orientation Course is intended to orient all military and civilian inter-service transfers to the Space Force, making them feel welcomed and accelerating their contributions to their new service,” said Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes, Space Training and Readiness Command senior enlisted leader.



Each week-long course provides 50 students with 29 hours of instructor contact over a 40-hour period. Students will be presented with information about USSF structure, its relationship with the U.S. Air Force and combatant commands, the Space Capstone Publication, and the Guardian ideal.



“Our competitors are increasing their activities such as the recent Russian ASAT [anti-satellite weapons] test which was a significant event,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shawn Bratton, STARCOM commander. “Our job is to prepare you all for these actions and the doctrine to support it.”



Students will also hear from senior leader mentors, participate in tours of Space Force facilities and receive briefings on a wide variety of topics including Space Force culture, promotion systems and history.



“This is the first time a branch will have been created with members from all armed services,” said U.S. Space Force Lt. Col Ryan Durand, National Security Space Institute provost. “We have the unique opportunity to build and define what our culture will be.”



The first course was held Nov. 15-19, 2021, and is expected to be offered to all current and future transferees within a year of their transfer into the USSF. The course is offered 12 times per year at the STARCOM, Space Delta 13, National Security Space Institute, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Up to three additional “mobile” courses may be offered in other locations each year, if necessary.



The Guardian Orientation Course is designed as an orientation only, and inter-service transfers will still need to receive mission specific training by their new units. Other courses provided by STARCOM will offer training that contributes to specialty code qualification.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2021 Date Posted: 12.15.2021 16:10 Story ID: 411219 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome to the Space Force, by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.