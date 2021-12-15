Emergency communications capabilities tested during comm blackout exercise

The 189th Inspector General’s, wing inspection team recently exercised the wing’s communication capabilities when a scheduled communications blackout forced the wing’s operations group and others to continue daily operations while going without specific amenities. The exercise which occurred Nov. 6, 2021, provided valuable input into weaknesses and strengths within the wing’s operational capabilities while simulating a different yet very possible communications scenario.



“We had some lessons learned and only one recommended improvement area, but many strengths,” said Capt. Cory “Redd” Howe, the 189th Airlift Wing Director of Inspections. “As an indicator of wing flying readiness, if you lose a capability and still are able to fly, it’s a great indicator of our wing’s flying strength.”



As the blackout occurred, the need for communications was still necessary for the wing. The 189th Communications Flight demonstrated their unique capabilities by setting up and conducting operations out of the Joint Incident Site Command Capability, a mobile communications network designed to provide support during emergency operations, state response, natural disasters and more for first responders and Guardsmen supporting the state.



Overseeing the setup and management of the JISCC, was Tech. Sgt. Luke Phillips, a 189th CF cyber network systems operator. The JISCC and the multiple communications experts supporting it, provided landline communications, temporary wifi and more while the 189th OG expertly continued their daily training mission. Within a four-hour period, wing communications were stable for operational support.



“Our Airmen went above and beyond for this exercise,” Phillips said. “We even had a handful of new Airmen within certain sections of the JISCC that showed exemplary leadership in leading the sections. It’s important to know what you’re doing because we want to be very strategic when we plan out our JISCC responsibilities. We don’t want any more issues when there is a disaster. Doing an exercise like this, we run into any problems we might have at that time and get all the kinks worked out.”



Howe emphasized the importance of exercises to maintain readiness and capabilities, especially in the Guard. He explained that as a Guard unit, supporting the state of Arkansas is a unique and special opportunity given to all Guardsmen. Ensuring the proper training, use and operability of vital equipment during emergencies is key to successfully supporting our state and the Governor.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 12.15.2021 15:09 Story ID: 411213 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emergency communications capabilities tested during comm blackout exercise, by TSgt Jonathan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.