    Vermont Army National Guard to escort Santa across the state

    Vermont National Guard Press Release Graphic

    Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Story by Marcus Tracy 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    The Vermont Army National Guard will escort Santa Claus on a lighted convoy around the state on December 21 and 22.

    Operation Santa’s Convoy will follow a route that travels from St. Albans to Berlin on Tuesday, December 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:10 p.m. On Wednesday, December 22nd it will follow a route that starts and ends in White River Junction crossing through many towns from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

    “One of the privileges we have in the National Guard is to serve the communities we share. This is a great opportunity to do so while bringing some holiday cheer to our friends and neighbors across the state,” said Maj. Lindsay Pigeon, executive officer, 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain).

    Operation Santa’s Convoy supports Governor Scott’s VT Lights the Way initiative and will give children the opportunity to see Santa in a safe way during COVID-19. The convoy will consist of an array of different military vehicles to include a wrecker, military ambulance, forklift, 2-ton trucks, and a variety of other vehicles supplied primarily from the 186th BSB.

    Convoy Schedule, December 21
    4:30 p.m. – St. Albans
    5:00 p.m. – Georgia
    5:25 p.m. – Milton
    6:00 p.m. – Winooski
    6:55 p.m. – Richmond*
    7:45 p.m. – Waterbury
    8:15 p.m. – Montpelier
    8:35 p.m. – Barre
    9:10 p.m. – Berlin
    *Fifteen Minute Stop

    Convoy Schedule, December 22
    4:00 p.m. – White River Junction
    4:15 p.m. – Hartland*
    4:40 p.m. – Windsor*
    5:05 p.m. – Weathersfield
    5:30 p.m. – Cavendish
    5:40 p.m. – Ludlow*
    6:05 p.m. – Mt. Holly
    6:25 p.m. – Clarendon
    6:35 p.m. – Rutland*
    6:45 p.m. – Killington
    7:40 p.m. – Woodstock
    *Fifteen Minute Stop

    To follow Operation Santa’s convoy on social media use hashtags: #OperationSantasConvoy, #VTLightsTheWay and #86IBCT.

    For more information on the registration events contact Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs Officer; Maj. Scott Detweiler, (802) 227-2779, or email john.s.detweiler.mil@army.mil.

