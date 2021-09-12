GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
The 17th Training Wing congratulated its newest chief master sergeant selectees during the Chief Master Sergeant Release Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Dec. 9.
Goodfellow held the ceremony to notify the promotees of their selection and congratulate them on their success.
Chief master sergeants serve as key leaders at all levels in the Air Force, from flight-level to Air Staff. They serve as commandants, superintendents, program managers, command chief master sergeants, functional managers, and career field managers. Chief master sergeants must epitomize the finest qualities of a military leader, bringing substantial operational and occupational experience as well as strong institutional skills to their organizations on all assigned tasks. They must strive to develop their leadership and management skills further and develop subordinates into future enlisted leaders.
Congratulations chief master sergeant selectees!
(C)MSgt Darrin Donovan, 17th Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent
(C)MSgt David Weaver, 17th Comptroller Squadron senior enlisted leader
This work, Congratulations to the 17th TRW Chief Master Sgt. selectees, by SrA Michael Bowman
