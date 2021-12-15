H2F changing Army culture with the 10th Mountain Division

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – A former strength coach in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. The previous Director of Sports Medicine and Associate Athletic Director at Mercer University. The past coordinator for mental training and leadership development for the Baltimore Orioles.



Looking at their credentials and the long list of acronyms that follow their names, you might think you were looking at the staff of a professional or collegiate athletic team, but this is the staff of experts charged with changing the culture of the Army through Holistic Health and Fitness, also referred to as H2F.



The Army’s H2F system is arguably the world's largest human optimization project, focusing on physical and non-physical readiness to ensure Soldiers are physically and mentally prepared to fight and win our Nation’s wars.



During the last week of November, a H2F Implementation Team from the U.S. Center for Initial Military Training traveled to Fort Polk, La. to visit with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division’s H2F Performance Team.



“The purpose of the visit was to collaborate through an integrative workshop capturing best practices and lessons learned,” explained Amos Mansfield, the H2F Performance Team Training Manager. “These visits will help the Army in the standardization of H2F across the enterprise.”



Col. Matthew Hardman, the 3rd BCT Commander, said the Army has resourced his H2F team with amazing Army and civilian professionals and the insights from the Implementation Team would only help them and their commitment to placing People First.



“I have been tremendously impressed with the caliber of talent on the team—world-class athletes and coaches,” said Hardman. “The H2F Implementation Team provided a helpful look at our program that is allowing us to focus those resources in the most effective way possible.”



Currently there are 28 H2F Performance Teams assigned to brigades at Fort Polk, Fort Bliss, Fort Bragg, Fort Drum, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. These teams include physical therapists, registered dietitians, occupational therapists, certified athletic trainers, cognitive performance experts, and strength & conditioning coaches.



“Soldier readiness is an essential part of creating a healthier, more lethal force,” said Eric Middleton, the 3rd BCT H2F Director. “Our H2F team takes an interdisciplinary approach to Soldier readiness and provides the most effective comprehensive support and care to every Soldier.”



Middleton said the holistic approach and having the team of experts working forward at the brigade is having a direct impact on individual Soldier readiness.



“We see the effects of this every day, from better access to clinical care and rehabilitation to improved overall mental and physical performance,” said Middleton. “I believe H2F's overall impact will be creating a better and higher standard for Soldier readiness and a more lethal fighting force.”



Mansfield said he came away very impressed with the Fort Polk H2F team after the visit.



“The team is committed to positively changing the culture of the Army to meet the demands of modern combat,” said Mansfield. “They have talented individuals who are delivering a holistic approach to their Soldiers’ training.”



The H2F Implementation Team will visit the Army’s other H2F resourced brigades over the next year, observing and sharing best practices for the entire U.S. Army.



“With the Patriot H2F brigade being our first visit, I am really excited to see how the other brigades are performing.” Mansfield said. “After this stop the bar has been set pretty high.”



For more information on the Army’s H2F system, check out the CIMT social media channels below.



Twitter- https://twitter.com/USACIMT

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/usacimt/

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/USArmyIMT

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 12.15.2021 13:05 Story ID: 411193 Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, H2F changing Army culture with the 10th Mountain Division, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.