NAVFAC EURAFCENT breaks ground with the Army on $373M Housing Project

By Maria Cavins, USAG Italy Public Affairs and Lisa Rama, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Public Affairs Officer



Naples, Italy - - The Army and Navy work closely together in military operations around the world including those aimed at improving the quality of life for military families. On Dec. 6, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT) joined with U.S. Army Garrison, Italy to celebrate the ground breaking for a $373M Army family-housing project. The event recognizes the previous work accomplished in planning and design and celebrates the beginning of construction.



The U.S. Navy awarded the $81,489,561 Army Military Construction firm-fixed price contract June 8, 2021 for the first phase of a four-phase construction and demolition plan that includes demolishing 249 existing housing units and constructing 478.



As directed by the Department of Defense, the U.S. Navy manages all military construction in Italy – even construction onboard Army or Air Force bases. NAVFAC EURAFCENT will manage all four phases of this project through the final inspection then transfer property ownership to U.S. Army Garrison, Italy.



“Construction of a housing program this size is really quite amazing when you consider all the operational needs throughout the DOD, said Cmdr. Jonathan Horner, U.S. Navy Resident Officer in Charge of Construction for the site. “This project is a clear indication of the importance the Army has placed on taking care of its soldiers and their families.”



Horner also commented on the importance of projects of this size for the economy surrounding the base.



“I look forward to working with our contractor MVL, Percassi and Gemmo, three reputable companies who formed a Joint Venture to carry out the construction of Phase 1. As we ramp up the construction at Ederle and Villaggio, we expect over 300 workers on site daily with routine deliveries from vendors. As you can imagine, this construction will be of economic benefit to our Italian hosts, employing hundreds locally while leveraging vendors throughout all of Italy,” he said.



Phase-One work provides for the construction of 111 junior enlisted and senior officer family dwellings to include parking, utilities, street improvements and demolition of existing facilities. Work should complete by Nov. 2023.



Roberto Ciambetti, president of Italy's Veneto regional council for the European Committee of the Regions, expressed hope that the new housing will represent a "home away from home".



"I hope that your village is a new Philadelphia - the city of brotherly love - a dwelling of life, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness," Ciambetti said.



The $373 million Army Family Housing Construction venture will provide a total of 478 homes across Villaggio and Caserma Ederle, almost doubling the current 249 homes.



"We are very excited about the work on Villaggio and Caserma Ederle to replace outdated housing units with modern and energy efficient dwellings," Col. Matthew Gomlak, Commander of USAG Italy said.



NAVFAC EURAFCENT is also working on a $31.5M contract for the new high school currently under construction which, when completed, will consolidate all DoD Education Activity schools in Vicenza to Villaggio.



NAVFAC EURAFCENT plans, builds, leases and sustains facilities and provides essential base operating services and capabilities in the Europe, Africa, Central theaters to enable U.S., NATO and partner-nation forces to meet national defense objectives.

