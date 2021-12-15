Pa. Guard hosts Lithuania Minister of Defense, ambassador during Gap visit

Photo By Capt. Travis Mueller | Dr. Arvydas Anušauskas, the Minister of Defense for the Republic of Lithuania, and...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Travis Mueller | Dr. Arvydas Anušauskas, the Minister of Defense for the Republic of Lithuania, and Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, shake hands during a meeting at Fort Indiantown Gap. The visit was in support of the State Partnership Program and recognizes the 28 year partnership between Lithuania and Pennsylvania. Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, the Deputy Adjutant General-Army and Brig. Gen. Mark Goodwill, the Assistant Adjutant General-Air, along with other senior leaders of the Pa. Guard participated in the meeting to discuss future initiatives between the two partners. see less | View Image Page

The Pennsylvania National Guard hosted the Lithuanian Minister of National Defence, Arvydas Anušauskas, and Lithuanian Ambassador to the United States, Audra Plepytė, during a visit to Fort Indiantown Gap, Dec. 14, 2021.



Lithuania and the Pennsylvania have been partners for almost 29 years, as part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The SPP is guided by State Department foreign policy goals and facilitates military-to-military engagements. These engagements help build relationships between the U.S. and foreign nations.



The Lithuania dignitaries met with Pa. Guard leadership, including Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania.



“As we embark on the 29th year of our strong partnership, we are excited to continue our journey together and realize the new accomplishments we will achieve that mutually improve both of our organizations,” said Schindler. “Despite the known and unknown challenges we may encounter in our present day, given the complex operating environment, we have the trust and confidence that Lithuania and Pennsylvania will stand together through it all.”



Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army, and Brig. Gen. Mark Goodwill, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, were also involved in the meeting.



Discussion included future initiatives between Lithuania and the Pennsylvania National Guard, as well as reaffirmation of the commitment between the two partners to deter against common threats.



Pa. Guard leaders took the Lithuanian official party on a tour of Fort Indiantown Gap, which included capabilities briefings on a Stryker armored vehicle and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. They then took an hour-long aerial tour in the helicopter around Fort Indiantown Gap and the Harrisburg area.



Earlier this week, Anušauskas met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the Pentagon. Their discussion included signing a Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement to improve conditions for mutual industrial cooperation, acquisition of defense items and increased interoperability between the U.S. and Lithuanian Armed Forces.



“As a representative of one of the most exposed to Russia threat regions, I would like to underline how much the U.S. friendship and support mean to us,” said Anušauskas. “Our countries are united by common defense commitment and common values, which are challenged every day.”