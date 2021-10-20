Benefit information: Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance

No one wants to think too much about their own death or enduring a serious accident, but those are important to think about in terms of loved ones left behind.



Are they going to be taken care of?



There are resources and services available for servicemembers to use as a proactive approach should the worst happen.



One of those is the Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance program provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Any Active Duty, Reserve, or National Guard member, as well as members of U.S. military academies or Reserve Officer Training Corps engaged in authorized training, is eligible to sign up for these benefits.



According to the VA website, eligible members can sign up for $50,000 to $400,000 policies. The table below outlines the policy amount and monthly premium cost.



Coverage Amount (USD)



Monthly premium rate (USD)



400,000



24.00



350,000



21.00



300,000



18.00



250,000



15.00



200,000



12.00



150,000



9.00



100,000



6.00



50,000



3.00







In addition to life insurance, members who are signed up for SGLI are automatically enrolled in SGLI Traumatic Injury Protection (TSGLI) for an additional one dollar per month. This policy provides financial support to help service members recover from a severe injury.



“For new members, they will complete a hardcopy Form SGLV 8286 to sign up for or decline SGLI benefits,” said Tech. Sgt. Nicole Ramirez-Sanchez, 403rd Force Support Squadron customer support non-commissioned officer in charge. “After that initial hardcopy form, they, along with all other eligible members, can manage their benefits using the Servicemember’s Online Election System located in milConnect.”



From there, milConnect provides a number of options including managing coverage, beneficiaries and shares.



It is important to routinely check and verify information on the milConnect site is correct, especially when major life changes like marriage, divorce, or children occur.



Another service available for Airmen are those provided by their unit’s legal office.



Here at the 403rd Wing, the legal office provides free services for reservists that can help ensure they and their families are taken care of. One of those services is drafting a last will and testament.



“A lot of times Airmen come to us for wills and testaments as part of their deployment checklist, but you don’t have to be deployed to benefit from this service,” said Maj. Jed Wangsgard, 403rd Wing staff judge advocate. “While there is often heightened risk in deployed environments, the truth is, it’s just as possible for something to happen on your routine drive to work, so it’s important to have something in place just in case.”



The 403rd’s legal office is open for these services during Unit Training Assemblies on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.



Considering the limited time reservists have during UTA weekends, Wangsgard suggests members begin the process by going to http://aflegalassistance.law.af.mil/ and filling out the worksheet for wills and testaments beforehand.



For more information on benefits and services, such as life insurance coverage for spouses and dependents as well as coverage after military service, members can visit https://www.va.gov/life-insurance/options-eligibility/sgli/.

