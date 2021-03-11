Rising 6 offers development, empowerment opportunities

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman | Members of the 403rd Wing listen as Staff Sgt. Daniel Horst, 403rd Aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman | Members of the 403rd Wing listen as Staff Sgt. Daniel Horst, 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, talks about the future of the Rising 6 council at the Roberts Consolidated Maintenance Facility Auditorium at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Oct. 3, 2021. The Rising 6 is an organization for junior enlisted Airmen and non-commissioned officers, and it is meant to promote the professional development, welfare, and morale of members and the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman) see less | View Image Page

In an effort to reestablish an organization for the 403rd Wing’s junior enlisted Airmen and non-commissioned officers, the wing is holding a meeting open to all E-6’s and below Sunday during the November Unit Training Assembly to get the ball rolling on the “Rising 6” council.



The revival of Rising 6 stems directly from new 403rd Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Barbara J. Gilmore, who has implemented a push for participation in enlisted organizations since her assignment to the wing this past summer.



“Enlisted organizations like Rising 6 and Top 3 provide potential for growth both on an individual level as well as on a wing level,” said Gilmore. “These groups are a great tool for professional development, mentorship opportunities, networking, volunteering, and morale. My hope is that Airmen actively participate and come together with their challenges and feel empowered to find ways to fix them.”



During the October UTA, around 30 Reserve Citizen Airmen were present for an introductory meeting as Staff Sgt. Chad Horst, 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, laid out the groundwork for the process of establishing the group.



“This first meeting was held to gage interest in the wing, before we go through the process with the legal office to make the 403rd Rising 6 official,” he said. “From there we’ll start the process of electing executive members such as president, secretary, treasurer and others, and coming up with ideas for volunteer and development opportunities.”



Tech. Sgt. Kyle Stoeger, 403rd AMXS communication and navigation systems technician, said the next meeting will involve familiarizing members with the Rising 6’s constitution and bylaws as well as the responsibilities of each executive position and committee.



Executive positions include president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, sergeant at arms, and public affairs, and some examples of the types of committees members can expect are fundraising, community service, and professional development committees.



In addition to those steps, Stoeger said he hopes to start getting ideas for putting the Rising 6’s first big project together, Family Day.



Whether an Airman is interested in vying for an executive or committee chair position, or they’re just interested in general participation, they are encouraged to attend the next meeting slated for Sunday at 12:30 in the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility auditorium.