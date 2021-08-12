BEAR Base team showcases expeditionary expertise

Photo By Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran | Maj. Gen. Constance McCauley von Hoffman, U.S. Air Force Materiel Command logistics...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran | Maj. Gen. Constance McCauley von Hoffman, U.S. Air Force Materiel Command logistics director, receives an informational and hands-on brief at the Parade of Homes during a familiarization tour at the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) base, Dec. 09, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. von Hoffman visited BEAR base to learn more about the mission capabilities BEAR base provides to warfighters and what BEAR base has to offer in terms of mission and support needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran) see less | View Image Page

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. --

Maj. Gen. Constance McCauley von Hoffman, Air Force Materiel Command logistics director, visited Holloman AFB, Dec. 8, 2021, to tour the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group’s Basic Expeditionary Air Resources Base and gain an overview of the work they continually accomplish to remain prepared for rapid deployment.



On the tour, von Hoffman gained an in-depth view of the equipment used in an expeditionary environment to include Unit Type Codes that house tents and structures needed for building a base and toured Task Force Holloman’s Life Support Area. The 635th MMG provides fuel support, shelter, training and equipment to the DoD and civilian partners globally with the use of $260 million in deployable assets, spanning over 3,000 unique UTCs that comprise the DoD’s largest War Reserve Materials account.



“I’ve always wanted to visit BEAR Base and I was impressed by the wide scope of the work that is done here, especially with the current events that are going on in the world,” von Hoffman said. “I’m much more aware of how much and how fast they manage the War Reserve Materiel assets located here by them practicing their wartime mission daily.”



The 635th MMG’s most recent and notable mission was Holloman’s bed-down for Operation Allies Welcome, in partnership with the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron and 49th Wing augmentees. Together, Holloman engineers grated and leveled 24 acres of land using 23,000 tons of crushed concrete and set up 112 tents to house 900 additional personnel with less than 12 hours’ notice.



“Maj. Gen. von Hoffman has a lot of insight into the desired future state of all WRM that is invaluable to our planning,” said Col. Joseph Elkins, 635th MMG commander. “By visiting BEAR (Base) she has a better understanding of the current capabilities, deployment readiness and acquisition methods of worldwide BEAR and Fuels Support Equipment assets, as well as the level of expertise in the field.”



Von Hoffman’s visit to BEAR Base allowed for a more detailed and comprehensive view at the Air Force’s only organic unit of its kind and a firsthand look at an operational base set up by 635th MMG Airmen, typically only seen in expeditionary or austere environments.



“It helps me be able to advocate for them for things that they need to be successful and keep advancing moving forward,” said von Hoffman.