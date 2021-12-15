Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Portland Tests High Energy Laser Weapon System in Gulf of Aden

    Laser Weapon System Demonstration

    Courtesy Photo | 211214-M-HB658-1322 GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 14, 2021) Amphibious transport dock ship USS...... read more read more

    BAHRAIN

    12.15.2021

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    Amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) conducted a high-energy laser weapon system demonstration, Dec. 14, while sailing in the Gulf of Aden.

    During the demonstration, the Solid State Laser - Technology Maturation Laser Weapons System Demonstrator (LWSD) Mark 2 MOD 0 aboard Portland successfully engaged a static surface training target. Portland previously tested the LWSD in May 2020 when it successfully disabled a small unmanned aerial system while operating in the Pacific Ocean.

    The Office of Naval Research selected Portland to host the laser weapon technology in 2018. The LWSD is considered a next-generation follow-on to the Laser Weapon System (LaWS) that afloat forward staging base USS Ponce (AFSB(I)-15) tested for three years while operating in the Middle East.

    Portland is part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group that includes amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) and embarked Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The units departed San Diego in August and began operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet region in September.

    The region's geography, climate, and strategic importance offer a unique environment for technology innovation. U.S. 5th Fleet's area of operations includes the world's largest standing maritime partnership, Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Gulf of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 05:16
    Story ID: 411139
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 474
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Portland Tests High Energy Laser Weapon System in Gulf of Aden, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Laser Weapon System Demonstration
    Laser Weapon System Demonstration
    Laser Weapon System Demonstration
    Laser Weapon System Demonstration
    Laser Weapon System Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT