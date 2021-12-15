Airlifter Smith trending at Ramstein

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman DeLanie Smith, 86th Maintenance Group maintenance...... read more read more Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman DeLanie Smith, 86th Maintenance Group maintenance analyst, answers phone calls about a G081 error that an Airman encountered at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 8, 2021. G081 is a multi-million dollar government database that supports approximately 900 users at Ramstein. Smith was chosen as Airlifter of the Week Dec. 2, 2021, after resolving a maintenance information system failure that disrupted training capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page

An Airman from the 86th Maintenance Group was chosen as Airlifter of the Week, Dec. 2, 2021, after resolving a system failure that disrupted training capabilities.



Senior Airman DeLanie Smith, 86 MXG maintenance analyst, is responsible for maintaining and safeguarding the 86th Airlift Wing’s sole maintenance information system called G081.



G081 is a multi-million dollar government database that supports approximately 900 users at Ramstein.



With a recent system failure, Smith quickly diagnosed the problem that crippled the 86 MXG’s training facility and restored training capabilities.



“She worked diligently to correct the issue so that Airmen could continue to input their training into the system,” said Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Selmon, 86 MXG noncommissioned officer in charge of maintenance management analysis.



Smith also collects and assembles data for wing leadership regarding any trends in repairs, breakdowns or damaged parts in the C-130J Super Hercules fleet.



“Whenever we present a finding to a leader, they can then make an informed decision on what actions to take so that we can continue to be mission ready,” Smith said.



Smith, a Dallas, Texas native, arrived at Ramstein two months ago after spending five years at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, where she honed her skills.



During her tenure there, Smith learned the ins and outs of the G081 system, providing her with firsthand knowledge on how to run it smoothly.



“She’s been very helpful because of her deep understanding of the system and training Airmen and NCO’s here who aren’t as familiar with the system,” Selmon said.



Through building Airmen and remaining vigilant, Smith has quickly proven herself an invaluable part of Ramstein’s team, ensuring it remains the Global Gateway.