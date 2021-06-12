Showcasing the ready, resilient and resourceful Airmen of DM

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, Fifteenth Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sonia T. Lee, Fifteenth Air Force command chief, visited Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2021.



During their tour of DM, Koscheski and Lee spent a significant amount of time recognizing and mentoring Airmen who contributed immensely to Air Combat Command’s mission while both stateside and deployed.



Airmen from across the 355th Wing were also given the opportunity to showcase how each group exhibits readiness at all times, specifically demonstrating how they utilize agile combat employment through the Dynamic Wing concept.



This concept allows Davis-Monthan to fight from more locations, remain unpredictable and build experienced multi-capable Airmen.



“DM is really at the forefront with the Dynamic Wing,” said Koscheski. “I’m very impressed with how your team has proved their readiness again and again. Nobody is on the bench here and each teammate is contributing an important factor in enabling forward deployments.”



The 355th Wing is constantly employing ready forces prepared for combat operations, leading ACC in MCA training execution and using the Dynamic Wing concept to enforce the forward adaptive basing skills needed for the next high-end fight.



“I appreciate what you’re doing here,” said Koscheski. “It is extremely vital to our mission and we’re getting better and better at this. With this high ops tempo of always deploying and re-integrating, we have to make sure we’re taking care of our folks.”



While readiness remains a key factor in employing the Dynamic Wing, creating a strong force of resilient Airmen is also a number one priority.



"The ability to stay positive during adversity or difficult situations is imperative,” said Lee. “Being resilient ensures you possess the ability to be agile and flexible during times of uncertainty or when things aren't going as planned."



Koscheski and Lee encouraged the Airmen of the 355th Wing to continue executing the mission and ensured them that DM’s leadership is here to supply them with the resources to keep them leading ACC as a Dynamic Wing and postured for the next global conflict.

