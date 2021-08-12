SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded Spencer Construction Inc. of Tucson, Ariz., a $15.2 million firm-fixed-price contract, Dec. 8 in San Diego, for water treatment plant repairs to several basins at Naval Air Facility El Centro.



Spencer Construction Inc. is scheduled to complete construction, procurement, and installation services for the replacement of six existing damaged and degraded one-million-gallon reinforced concrete sedimentation basins and two existing damaged and degraded 200,000-gallon decant basins, and their associated piping and infrastructure.



NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting activity. Work will be performed in Imperial County, Calif., and is expected to be completed by June 2022.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2021 Date Posted: 12.14.2021 16:14 Story ID: 411117 Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Southwest Awards $15.2 Million to Repair Basins at NAF El Centro, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.