    NAVFAC Southwest Awards $15.2 Million to Repair Basins at NAF El Centro

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Story by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded Spencer Construction Inc. of Tucson, Ariz., a $15.2 million firm-fixed-price contract, Dec. 8 in San Diego, for water treatment plant repairs to several basins at Naval Air Facility El Centro.

    Spencer Construction Inc. is scheduled to complete construction, procurement, and installation services for the replacement of six existing damaged and degraded one-million-gallon reinforced concrete sedimentation basins and two existing damaged and degraded 200,000-gallon decant basins, and their associated piping and infrastructure.

    NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting activity. Work will be performed in Imperial County, Calif., and is expected to be completed by June 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 16:14
    Story ID: 411117
    Location: CA, US
