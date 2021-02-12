MCAS Cherry Point welcomes new chaplain

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point welcomed its new chaplain at the MCAS Cherry Point Chapel, U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Kyle Lambertson, on Nov. 22, 2021. As his first duty station, he’s eager to dive in and interact with more of the Cherry Point community.



“I really wanted to serve Marines because I think that they are some of the best,” Lambertson said. “The more I looked into it, the more excited I was.”



Lambertson was born in York, Pennsylvania, but moved around a lot because he’s the son of a pastor. Growing up, many people expected him to follow in his father’s footsteps, but Lambertson had dreams of being a Maine state trooper instead. As fate would have it, he felt a calling toward chaplaincy following his graduation from Lancaster Bible College.



“I hope that in the coming years that I am here at the chapel, I leave something behind,” Lambertson said. “I hope that I leave it better than I found it.”

