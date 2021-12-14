NUWC Division Newport branch head receives award for supporting employees in Guard and Reserves

Photo By Richard Allen | Joseph Lanza (center), head of the Active Systems Branch in the Naval Undersea Warfare...... read more read more Photo By Richard Allen | Joseph Lanza (center), head of the Active Systems Branch in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonars Department, was honored during a command ceremony for recently receiving the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Pro Patria Award. Along with the award, Lanza was presented a command certificate from Technical Director Ron Vien (left) and Executive Officer Cmdr. Mike Kendel (right) on Sept. 29, 2021. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport recently received the 2021 Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Pro Patria Award for outstanding support to employees who serve in the Army branches.



The award was presented on behalf of the command to Joseph Lanza, head of the Active Systems Branch in the Sensors and Sonars Department, by Adjutant of Rhode Island Maj. Gen. Christopher Callahan and R.I. ESGR Chairman Chris Sanford at the ESGR 2021 awards dinner on Sept. 9.



Lanza, a resident of Waterford, Connecticut, was nominated by two employees, Kevin Quinn, a member of Division Newport’s Field Team, who serves in the Army Reserves, and Andrew Carter of the Active Systems Branch, who serves in the R.I. Army National Guard.



In his nomination, Quinn noted that Lanza had supported numerous Guard and Reserve members for lengthy training periods this year, including an engineer who was sent to Navy diving school and an engineer sent to Army boot camp.



“Joe goes above and beyond and gave each of these members a unique chance to present their experience during branch meetings, giving the rest of the work team an idea of what we accomplished during our time away,” Quinn said. “Being a Reservist at NUWC has been a great experience. From the command level down to my immediate supervisor, everyone is supportive of the Reserves.”



Carter, who joined the R.I. Army National Guard in 2019 and left for Basic Combat Training in August 2019, as a precursor to his attendance at Officer Candidate School (OCS), said that Lanza was proactive and worked hard to understand all the procedures and benefits related to his service.



“He recognized joining the National Guard as a major milestone and congratulated me at each phase throughout my military process from swearing in through OCS,” Carter said. “On top of Joe’s commendation, NUWC also provided many benefits such as military leave each year. My OCS curriculum was not standard and I was away more than the traditional two weeks for National Guard duty. NUWC provided enough time for me to be away without taking my own personal leave to complete my OCS training.”



Lanza’s efforts were also recognized during an awards ceremony held at Division Newport on Sept. 29.



ESGR’s Pro Patria Award is presented annually by each ESGR state committee to one small, one large, and one public sector employer in their state or territory. Recipients have demonstrated the greatest support to Guard and Reserve employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserves. This is the highest level award that may be bestowed by an ESGR state committee.



Employers who have been honored with the Above and Beyond Award, who have had at least one supervisor or other representative honored with a Patriot Award, and who have signed a statement of support are eligible for the Pro Patria Award.



The award citation, signed by Sabina Matos, lieutenant governor of Rhode Island, reads:



“Thank you for your work in uplifting service members and Rhode Island small businesses. Your influence improves the lives of service members and makes Rhode Island a better place.”



For more information on ESGR, visit https://www.esgr.mil/About-ESGR/Who-is-ESGR



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



