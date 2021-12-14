Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Excellence, Leadership Potential

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    A ceremony honored the excellence and leadership potential of Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

    Two Sailors received awards for their service and 10 others frocked to their next rank during the ceremony, a tradition permitting the service members to don the rank to which they will soon officially advance.

