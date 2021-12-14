Cherry Point Sailors Recognized for Excellence, Leadership Potential

A ceremony honored the excellence and leadership potential of Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.



Two Sailors received awards for their service and 10 others frocked to their next rank during the ceremony, a tradition permitting the service members to don the rank to which they will soon officially advance.

