Detroit Arsenal starts a walk-in COVID-19 test center

DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. — Due to requirements of the presidential COVID-19 vaccine mandate and recent Army, AMC and TACOM OPORDS, the Detroit Arsenal is opening a clinic on the installation to administer the Rapid COVID-19 test.



The testing center will allow the installation to meet the requirements for unvaccinated personnel and continue the TACOM mission to support the warfighter.



The center is located in building 272, Room 1B264-T and will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7:00 – 9:30 a.m. eastern time.



According to Detroit Arsenal leadership, individuals do not need an appointment and tests will be administered on a walk-in basis. A Common Access Card is required for identification and the test takes approximately 20 minutes to complete.



Employees will receive a hard copy of their results. Those who test positive will need to get a PCR test which will provided free-of-charge off base. Clinic personnel will give directions to the PCR testing center.



Positive tests will also result in individuals being denied access to their work center. They should also report their test results with hard copy to their supervisors or human resources POC in accordance to instructions by their individual organizations and will comply with Privacy Act policies.



If a Soldier or DoD civilian employee has recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, they are exempt from screening tests for 90 days following their documented date of recovery.



Any employee looking to be tested off the installation must obtain prior approval by their business center director. A test from the economy will not be accepted without prior approval.

