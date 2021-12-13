Camp Zama team continues winning streak in annual Army-Navy flag football matchup

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Camp Zama and Naval Air Facility Atsugi team members pose for a group photo following...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Camp Zama and Naval Air Facility Atsugi team members pose for a group photo following the annual Army-Navy flag football game Dec. 11 at Camp Zama, Japan. Camp Zama’s Army team defeated Naval Air Facility Atsugi 13-6, extending the winning streak they’ve maintained since 2016. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ZAMA, Japan (Dec. 14, 2021) – Camp Zama defeated Naval Air Facility Atsugi 13-6 in their annual Army-Navy flag football game held here Dec. 11, extending the Army’s winning streak they have maintained since 2016.



The win marked the fifth straight for the Army, excluding the 2020 game that was canceled due to COVID-19. Camp Zama and NAF Atsugi alternate hosting the game at their installation each year.



Following the game, the Camp Zama players formed a circle on Trojan Field at Zama Middle High School to receive the winner’s trophy from U.S. Army Garrison Japan Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Turner. Turner congratulated both teams on the good game and the friendly competition.



“The sportsmanship that was on display was amazing … and that is a true testament to the Department of Defense, because Army and Navy are ultimately [on the same team],” Turner said. “I was really impressed with the … athleticism from both teams.”



Turner said of the Army team’s performance that he could tell they had practiced a lot before the matchup because they clicked the entire game. Both teams fought hard, he added, but as with any competition, there can be only one winner.



“We showed [the Navy] that we are Army Strong,” Turner said, “but I hope that both teams are able to take away the sense of good teamwork and good work ethic that comes from good, healthy competition.”



Darryl Myers, assigned to USAG Japan, and captain of the Army team, echoed many of Turner’s points, saying theirs was a “hard-fought game” with good sportsmanship.



“Team effort and discipline were key factors in winning the game,” Myers said, “but most importantly, the team and I had fun playing a friendly game against the Navy.”



Events such as the Army-Navy flag football game are beneficial in giving community members something to come out and enjoy during the current challenging time of COVID-19, Myers said.



Camp Zama’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the game, and Turner thanked the organization for putting an event that allowed both the Army and Navy communities to come out and support their team.