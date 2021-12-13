1st Cavalry Division Band Spreads Holiday Cheer

Soldiers and their families gathered at Howze Theater to enjoy holiday music favorites as the 1st Cavalry Division hosted its annual Christmas with the CAV concert on Dec. 10 at Fort Hood.

“Thank you for joining the 1st Cavalry Division Christmas with the CAV,” began Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division. “We hope that tonight will excite you and get you into the holiday spirit through the Army’s best division band-the 1st Cavalry’s Division Band.”

He continued by highlighting how proud he is of the 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers who are currently deployed across the globe.

“I want to personally thank the band for what they are going to do tonight,” said Richardson. “I want to thank all of the people behind the scenes. I want to tell them how proud I am for what you do tonight and for what you all do on a day to day basis. Not only for the division but for the community and this post.”

The live stream of the concert was viewed over 7,600 times.

“Thank you for joining us this evening and we hope that you are enjoying our performance,” said Capt. Richard K. Henebry, commander, 1st Cavalry Division Band, as he recognized members of the division and band who assisted in making the concert happen.

With a tearful eyes he concluded by recognizing the Band’s Senior Enlisted Advisor, Sgt. Maj. Thomas MacTaggart; “he will be with us for a couple more months but this is his final holiday concert as an Army musician. He will be retiring after 24 years of service to our great nation, there is no question that he will be leaving an enduring impact on the Army Band field. It has been great working with you.”

“I am sad that this is my last show with the band but proud of how they performed but I feel that the next generation of Soldier musicians are ready to take the reins,” said MacTaggart.

During the concert, the 1st Cavalry Division Band performed a wide range of holiday classics, including “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” and many more.

“It was such a delight using my gift of singing to uplift and inspire the people of Fort Hood,” said Staff Sgt. Kiari T. Mhoon as he talked about his performance.

