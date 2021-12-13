Maintain Battalion cleans up brigade excess in support of modernization

FORT STEWART, Ga. – The “Maintain Battalion,” 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducted a consolidated divestiture of excess materiel in preparation for executing the Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model (ReARMM); this consisted of condensing and turning in thousands of pounds worth of scrap, excess, and parts. Over the past few months, the brigade Support Operations Transportation cell, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 703rd BSB, worked with supported battalions moving, consolidating and turning in a large majority of the BDE’s excess material.







Throughout the weeks before BDE SPO, HHC, 703rd BSB, successfully moved over 45,000lbs of scrap metal, wood, parts, and equipment. “The removal of the excess equipment, trash, parts, and supplies from our footprint is critical to the modernization effort. All these are anchors that pull energy from the organization’s leaders and soldiers effecting efforts critical to the ReARMM process, " LTC Harley Jennings, Commander, 703rd BSB. During the consolidation and movement of BDE Excess material, the BDE SPO Trans ensured that all materials have been properly distributed, labeled and loaded onto pallets for future Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) truck movements. DLA trucks have been ordered as materials and assets have become available.







"We are charged with the proper stewardship of equipment which is critical to keeping the American people's trust in the military. Responsible divestiture is integral to maintaining that trust. The work done by the Spartan Soldiers optimizes organizational energy into other modernization efforts" MAJ Josh Petrus, Support Operations Officer, 703rd BSB.







“Working with the other Battalions within the BDE, we have been able to provide a fully functional excess yard to prepare the BDE for modernization,” said 1LT Brandon Warner, BDE SPO Trans OIC, HHC, 703rd BSB. “Our ability to process and move this amount of excess and equipment in the time that we have had is impressive to say the least.” The 703rd BSB stands ready to support the Spartan Brigade as the modernization efforts intensify.



(Editor's Note: article by 1st Lt. Brandon Warner)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2021 Date Posted: 12.13.2021 16:59 Story ID: 411028 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintain Battalion cleans up brigade excess in support of modernization, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.