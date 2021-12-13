75th SFS hold retirement celebration for two MWDs

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Staff Sgt. Michelle Schrek, 75th Security Forces Squadron, hugs military working dog...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Staff Sgt. Michelle Schrek, 75th Security Forces Squadron, hugs military working dog Jimo during his retirement celebration Dec. 10, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MWD Jimo retired honorably after serving six years with the 75th SFS at Hill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Two 75th Security Forces Squadron canine Defenders, military working dogs Bastas and Jimo, retired here during a dual ceremony Dec. 10 after a combined 12 years of service.



Both MWD Bastas and MWD Jimo are eight-year-old German Shepherds and patrol/explosive detection dogs. They each gave six years of honorable service in the Air Force.



Besides their continuous support of Hill AFB and communities surrounding the base, both MWDs have had honorable careers including numerous domestic missions supporting the U.S. Secret Service and providing protection to the U.S. president and the vice president.



Both dogs deployed during their service.



Bastas deployed to Kuwait and Syria supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in 2020, and MWD Jimo deployed to Qatar in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in 2017.



During the ceremony, Tech. Sgt. Kyle Snape, 75th SFS Military Working Dog NCOIC, said MWD Bastas carried a relaxed and level-headed demeanor, while MWD Jimo as energetic and upbeat, and they were always eager to work and enjoyed explosive detection.



“Bastas and Jimo contributed a life’s work to the military working dog section and for that we are forever grateful,” said Snape. “We hope they both enjoy their retirement. It’s extremely well deserved.”



Both K-9s are being adopted by former 75th SFS MWD handlers.



Bastas will move to Cheyenne, Wyoming, with Staff Sgt. Manuel Smith and Jimo was adopted by Staff Sgt. Patrick Cushing who is still serving at Hill AFB.