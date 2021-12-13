Three NUWC Division Newport Sailors promoted to chief petty officer

Photo By David Stoehr | Fire control technicians Damian Campbell (from left), Eric Eng and Michael Sheremeta,...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Fire control technicians Damian Campbell (from left), Eric Eng and Michael Sheremeta, each members of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Military Detachment and fleet liaisons in the Combat Systems Department, recently received promotions to the rank of chief petty officer. The three chiefs attended a frocking ceremony with family members on Nov. 19, 2021. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Fire control technicians Eric Eng, Damian Campbell and Michael Sheremeta, each members of Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Military Detachment and fleet liaisons in the Combat Systems Department, recently received promotions to the rank of chief petty officer. A frocking ceremony was held Nov. 19, 2021 at Naval Station Newport.



"We are extremely proud of our Sailors who have been promoted to chief petty officer," Division Newport's Executive Officer Cmdr. Michael Kendel said. "Their dedication to our command and the U.S. Navy is demonstrated in the important work that they do to keep our nation safe. We congratulate them for their hard work and outstanding achievements."



Eng, a native of Waldorf, Maryland, has been at Division Newport since November 2020. In his nearly nine years of service, he has received a number of recognitions, including the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal; two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals; a Navy Unit Citation; a Meritorious Unit Citation; four Battle Efficiency “E”; two Good Conducts; a Navy Expeditionary; and six Sea Service Ribbons.



“I decided to serve because I’ve always wanted to give back to our country and travel to unexpected places,” Eng said. “The Navy has taught me to think ahead and to look for problems before they find you.



“It’s not just me, either. Watching the Sailors that I’ve served with over the years grow and accomplish great things is one of the most rewarding parts of my service.”



Since arriving at NUWC, Eng said he has enjoyed watching the growth in the Combat Systems Department and getting to see things from an operator’s perspective. When he is not at work, Eng enjoys spending time with his family and discovering New England. He also is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in communications; he has his associate’s in pre-dental hygiene.



Campbell, a native of Slidell, Louisiana, decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and join the Navy almost 13 years ago. In his career, he has received seven Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medals, the Outstanding Military Volunteer Service Medal, Navy Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation, four Good Conduct Medals, a Navy Expeditionary Medal and four Sea Service Ribbons.



“Qualifying in submarines was the most impactful moment of my service,” Campbell said. “The Navy has added discipline and structure to my life, as well as provided a foundation of honor.”



Since arriving at Division Newport seven months ago, Campbell has enjoyed the opportunity to work on new projects and shape the future of undersea warfare. In his free time, he enjoys sports — football, baseball and basketball — and, above all else, being a husband to his wife, and father to his son.



The Navy was not Sheremeta’s first choice growing up, but it has turned out to be a great decision for the Wappinger Falls, New York, native.



“My dad was a submariner, so it was always a plan ‘B’ for me,” Sheremeta said. “I attempted college first, but it wasn’t for me so I decided to enlist in the Navy instead at age 19.”



Nine years later, Sheremeta has received numerous citations and medals for his service, including three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, two Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation Medals, three Navy Good Conduct Medals, a Navy Expeditionary Medal and three Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbons. He credits some great leadership he experienced on one of his deployments for helping him make chief petty officer.



“I had the fortunate opportunity to serve under two great fire control chiefs on the USS Louisville out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, who demonstrated to me what it is to be a great leader and mentored me along the way to mold me into the Sailor I am today,” Sheremeta said. “The Navy has taught me discipline and patience, and helped me mature at a very rapid pace.”



Since arriving at Division Newport in August 2019, Sheremeta has enjoyed learning how systems are tested and verified before being implemented in the fleet. Like Campbell, Sheremeta is a fan of watching and playing sports like baseball, football and hockey in his leisure time.



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



