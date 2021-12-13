From Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator to JAG Officer

Dedication is often described as being devoted to a task or purpose. For some, it’s dedication to sports. For others, it’s dedication to serving their country. For Cpl. Jordan Robertson, her dedication is to joining the Army Judge Advocate General's Corps.



Robertson, a native of Salt Lake City, Utah, is not the first person in her family to take an interest in law. Her mother, Judge Shauna Graves-Robertson, is the presiding judge in the Salt Lake County Justice Court.



Prior to enlisting in the Army, Robertson attended the Thomas Jefferson School of Law, where she earned her Juris Doctor degree in 2019. During her final semester of law school, she applied to the JAG Corps, where she could be accepted under one condition: she must pass the bar examination.



The bar exam is offered twice per year, once in February and once in July.



“I graduated in May 2019, and immediately started studying to take the bar exam in July,” said Robertson. “The results came out in September and I didn't pass, which caused me to lose the opportunity to commission.”



Robertson knew that she still wanted to be in the military, so she enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 2019.



“My recruiter asked me if I wanted to be a paralegal specialist and I said ‘no,’” Robertson explained. “I was really upset and disenchanted with the idea of law and decided to become an Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operator.”



Upon completion of basic and advanced individual training in September 2020, Robertson was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, where she currently serves with Fox Troop, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.



Robertson said her leadership knew that she recently graduated from law school so they did everything they could to help her prepare for the next bar exam. After five months of rigorous studying, February 2021 rolled around and it was time to take the bar examination again. Robertson said she was prepared and had never felt more ready.



After completing the bar exam, it takes about 3 months for the results to come out, so all Robertson could do was wait.



On May 1, 2021, the day Robertson had been waiting for finally arrived. The exam results were in.



“Around 8 a.m., I got the notification, so I took a deep breath, opened the email, and found out that I passed the bar exam,” Robertson said. “I screamed, cried, and immediately made a group video call to my parents and sister.”



Robertson said that there was no other word to describe her feelings other than relief.



“I felt relieved because it felt like I was finally putting the pieces of my life together to get where I wanted to go,” Robertson explained. “The culmination of years of effort finally felt like it was paying off.”



On Oct. 19, 2021, Robertson was virtually sworn into the Minnesota State Bar Administration.



After Robertson was sworn in by the Minnesota Supreme Court Judge, she had all the credentials to apply for the JAG Corps again.



“With the support from my chain of command, I put in another application for the JAG Corps,” said Robertson. “I was recently accepted and now I'm hoping for a class date in early 2022.”



According to Robertson, entry into the JAG Corps is extremely competitive. The U.S. Army is currently accepting only the top legal talent and academic standards are very strict. In addition to academics, applicants are expected to exhibit the leadership qualities befitting an officer in service to their country.



The next step for Robertson is beginning the Direct Commissioned Course (DCC), a rigorous, six-week course in leadership and tactics at Fort Benning, Georgia. DCC is designed to challenge new Army officers mentally and physically in the classroom and field.



The second step is a ten-and-a-half week academic course at the Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School in Charlottesville, Virginia. Judge Advocates receive classroom instruction on the organization, function, and mission of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, as well as an overview of the practice of law in the U.S. Army. The course is designed to prepare judge advocates for their first three years of practice in the JAG Corps.



Judge Advocates are responsible for offering legal support that involves military operations. They primarily focus on the areas of criminal law, legal assistance, civil/administrative law, labor/employment law, international/operational law, intelligence law, and contract/fiscal law.



“I’m excited for the next adventure,” Robertson said. “I’m looking forward to standing up for the people who can't stand up for themselves and really making a difference in their lives.”



Robertson’s mom, Judge Shauna Graves-Robertson, said that this is only the beginning of the road for her daughter.



“My daughter is an individual whose vocabulary does not include the term ‘give up,’” said Judge Robertson. “Not only are her father and I proud, but she has a whole village that has supported her over the years that is beaming with pride as well.”

