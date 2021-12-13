NY National Guard marks 385th Guard Birthday with cake cutting

Photo By Sgt. Andrew Valenza | New York Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeff Trottier, left, age 59, ...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew Valenza | New York Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeff Trottier, left, age 59, from Lake Luzerne, New York joins New York Army National Guard Pvt. Jacob McConville, from Amsterdam, New York,in cutting the National Guard Birthday Cake during a ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Dec. 13, 2021 marking the 385th anniversary of the National Guard. Traditionally, the oldest Guard member present, representing the history of the Guard, teams up with the youngest member, who represents the future, to cut the birthday cake. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza. see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, New York-- A 59-year old Air Guard wing command chief master sergeant, and a 17-year old Army Guard truck driver recruit, teamed up to salute the National Guard’s 385th Birthday on Monday, December 13 during a ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York.



Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeff Trottier, the senior enlisted leader for the 109th Airlift Wing, and Private Jacob McConville, who is joining the 427th Brigade Support Command, cut the National Guard birthday cake during a ceremony hosted by Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York.



The National Guard claims Dec. 13, 1636 – the date the Massachusetts Bay Colony formally established its militia – as the birthday of the Guard – the oldest component of the United States military.



Traditionally, the oldest Soldier or Airman present joins the youngest in cutting the cake. The older member represents the traditions and history of the National Guard, while the young service member represents the future of the National Guard.



Last year’s ceremony was virtual due to COVID-19 precautions. This year’s event was in person, although participants all wore face masks.



Trottier, a resident of Lake Luzerne in the Adirondacks, is the top enlisted leader in the 109th Airlift Wing, which flies the largest ski-equipped aircraft in the world. Trottier said he was honored to be representing all Guard members who are ready to deploy to defend the nation.



Trottier joined the Air Force in 1980 and served with the National Security Agency until 1984, which he left Active Duty.



After a break in service, he joined the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing in 1998. Since then he’s been to Antarctica, Greenland, Iraq and Afghanistan.



It’s been a special privilege to see the 109th Airlift Wing grow to play a key role in the nation’s polar strategy, Trottier said.



McConville, who lives in the Mohawk Valley town of Amsterdam said he joined the Army National Guard because his sister had enlisted and “it sounded cool.”



A high-school senior, he is enrolled in the New York National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program to prepare him to report to basic training.

Representing the young Soldiers is an honor, McConville said.



“It’s a way to show there are great opportunities in life in the National Guard,” he said.



In 1636 every man between 16 and 60 who could carry a musket trained regularly to defend the Massachusetts Bay Colony, Shields said during his remarks



The Guard of today is better trained and his better weapons and the mission has evolved, he added.



“But one thing remains constant: our collective sense of service and sacrifice for our state and nation,” Shields said.



“That is three hundred and eighty five years of leaving families and jobs to deploy to combat zones around the world. Three hundred and eighty-five years of responding to winter storms, floods, hurricanes, and wildfires.”



“Three hundred and eighty-five years years of running to the sound of the guns as we did on January 6th, 2021 when we sent 1,350 Soldiers and Airmen to protect our Nation’s Capital.’



“Three hundred and eighty five years of helping our fellow New Yorkers as we did on 9/11, Super Storm Sandy and since March 2020 responding to the worst public health crisis in a century – the COVID pandemic,” Shields said.



Over 6,500 New York National Guard members have been part of the COVID-19 response mission and 1,261 are currently on duty, Shields said.

Since March 2020, New York’s Soldier and Airmen have served over 1.3 million workdays on COVID-19 related missions.



Meanwhile Soldiers and Airmen continue to deploy and prepare to deploy, Shields said.



Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing are on duty in Antarctica and the 27th Infantry Brigade and 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade are preparing for deployments as well.



Another 750 Soldiers and Airmen serve everyday on Joint Task Force Empire Shield, to help secure New York City.



“None of this could be done without the dedicated members of the Army and Air National Guard, the Naval Militia, the New York Guard, and our federal and state employees,” Shields said.



“You all represent the National Guard,” he told the audience.



“You are the face of the United States military in our communities. You are the key to our success,” he said.