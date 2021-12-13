Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: American flag and Fort McCoy

    American flag and Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The U.S. flag is shown in front of garrison headquarters Dec. 2, 2021, during daily...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The U.S. flag is shown in front of garrison headquarters Dec. 2, 2021, during daily operations at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 14:41
    Story ID: 411014
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 113
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: American flag and Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    American flag and Fort McCoy
    American flag and Fort McCoy
    American flag and Fort McCoy
    American flag and Fort McCoy
    American flag and Fort McCoy
    American flag and Fort McCoy
    American flag and Fort McCoy
    American flag and Fort McCoy
    American flag and Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    stars and stripes
    American flag
    flag
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT