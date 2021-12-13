Fort Knox Leadership Academy provides garrison civilians trainings, skill development

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – Sixteen Fort Knox civilian employees have just graduated an eight-week course designed to help develop them into stronger leaders.



Called Fort Knox Garrison Leadership Academy, the course offers 32 select students each year the opportunity to learn valuable skills and increase their chances for future promotions. According to Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation director Randy Moore, the biannual course was also created to give those who want to become better leaders something more than just “the science” of leadership.



“You won’t find this in any regulation, because that’s the science,” said Moore. “This is about the art of leadership. It’s very challenging and intuitive.”



The layout of the academy was devised for new, emerging leaders within the garrison who were looking for the opportunity to better themselves in the art of leading, Moore explained. He said the concept was first explored when one person spoke up.



“This came about through our strategic planning process when a new, young, emerging leader said, ‘There are things I don’t know how to do,’” said Moore. “Everything that the person talked about was really about the art of leadership. We realized we needed to figure out a way to fix this.”

Over the course of two years, a curriculum was developed for the leadership academy. Moore said it began solely within the MWR, then expanded to other directorates within the garrison.



“It’s a very diverse group, which is great because we all work together serving Soldiers and Families on Fort Knox,” said Moore. “It really turns out well.”



Army Community Services division chief Melinda Roberts also was involved in putting the curriculum together. She said a lot went into ensuring those who wanted to participate got the most out of the experience.



“We started brainstorming with brand new supervisors and leaders, asking them ‘What are you missing?’” said Roberts. “We ended up with pages of ideas. From that we broke it down into modules.”



The instructors for the academy are comprised of high level directors and division chiefs from a variety of departments within the garrison. Moore said throughout the eight weeks, participants attend four lunch-and-learns to discuss aspects of leadership and different module sessions.



“It’s not overpowering in terms of commitment,” said Moore. “There’s not a lot in terms of out-of-class assignments because we’re sensitive to the fact everyone has regular jobs. However, those lunch-and-learn discussions are really very powerful.”



Moore urged those interested in enrolling to start planning ahead.



“This is a spring and fall semester-based program,” said Moore. “We have another session coming up in the spring, when an email will go out asking for nominations.”



Moore said the nominations are not only for supervisors to recommend people, but for anyone.



“You can self-nominate,” said Moore. “You can nominate a peer, a friend, a co-worker, or your boss can nominate you. Ultimately, it will then go through the supervisory channels for selection.”



Garrison leaders, including Commander Col. Lance O’Bryan, Command Sgt. Maj. William Fogle and Deputy Commander Jim Bradford, engaged the students in a question-and-answer session on the final day to hear about what the students learned. O’Bryan encouraged the graduates to use what they gained from the academy going forward.



“This is one step of many in the lifelong journey of a leader,” said O’Bryan. “My challenge to you is, do not forget what you got out of this academy. It’s another tool in your toolkit.”



While the skills participants obtained are considered important, Moore said there’s an even more critical takeaway upon graduation.



“People are developing relationships in here that they didn’t have yesterday,” said Moore. “That’s a network of other people in the same situation that they can reach out to and have conversations with.”



Both Moore and Roberts pointed out the clear results they are seeing from academy enrollment.



“There’s a ripple effect,” said Moore. “There are people that were in our first class that are now division chiefs. We’ve seen upward mobility from our former students in all different organizations.”



Roberts said the ripple then ends up extending even further.



“By doing this, we learn how to better provide services for our Soldiers, Families and civilians,” said Roberts. “That way, we can better support the Army’s mission.”



Roberts said her main hope for the graduates, upon completion, is that they feel better equipped when they return to their jobs.



“I want everyone to walk away with the confidence that they can be an effective leader,” said Roberts, “and that they have the resources in their toolbox and know-how to reach out to others, because you can’t do it alone. It takes a village.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2021 Date Posted: 12.13.2021 14:27 Story ID: 411013 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Knox Leadership Academy provides garrison civilians trainings, skill development, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.