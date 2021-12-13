Post office sustains mission through delivery of mail, morale

The Airmen of the 100th Force Support Squadron Post Office at Royal Air Force Mildenhall support the mission sets of Team Mildenhall through the collection, processing and distribution of official mail.



“We sustain the mission in our role as the linchpin for all official mail, as well as personal mail, traveling in and out of the area of responsibility,” said Master Sgt. Steven Arthur, 100th FSS Post Office superintendent.



All mail coming through the post office is subject to strict regulations, including U.S. Postal Service, Department of Defense and Air Force guidance, in addition to U.S. federal law.



“We operate under several sets of guidance and each has different requirements because it’s coming from a different perspective,” said Tech. Sgt. Charles Deakins, 100th FSS Post Office postmaster. “It’s ultimately the job of the NCOs to take all this guidance and synthesize it into a single consistent and coherent set of rules for the Airmen.”



It’s these rules, along with the skills of the postal clerks executing the day-to-day postal mission, which enable the accounting of hundreds of incoming and outgoing pieces of mail.



“I learned how important it is to pay attention to details,” said Airman 1st Class Keliz Hunt, 100th FSS military postal clerk. “If you fail to double check something and it turns out not to be right, that could lead to someone not getting their mail.”



Such detail-oriented action is even more vital during the holiday season, when the post office processes its largest volume of mail, some of which is care packages.



“I enjoy the excitement I see when I deliver packages to people who have been waiting all year for them,” said Deakins. “Working in the post office, I can make the lives of people better by bringing them a little touch of home.”

