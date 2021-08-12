DEOMI’s LTAS Propels Force Readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. Raul Pacheco | 211208-A-ZW691-0001 PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. (Dec. 8, 2021) U.S. Navy Senior...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Raul Pacheco | 211208-A-ZW691-0001 PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. (Dec. 8, 2021) U.S. Navy Senior Chief Damage Controlman John Sullivan and U.S. Army Maj. Rodney Jackson (left to right), both attached to the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI), facilitate the Leadership Training Awareness Seminar - Virtual. LTAS is designed to present senior leaders with an orientation on the intrapersonal, interpersonal, and organizational aspects of human relations, equal opportunity and equal employment opportunity in order to gain an understanding of their impact on unit cohesion and mission effectiveness. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Raul Pacheco) see less | View Image Page

By Staff Sgt. Raul Pacheco, Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute



PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – Two hundred U.S. military and civilian Department of Defense (DoD) leaders participated in the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute’s (DEOMI) Leadership Training Awareness Seminar (LTAS) virtually, Dec. 8.



LTAS, now a 4-hour seminar, is designed to present senior leaders with an orientation on the intrapersonal, interpersonal, and organizational aspects of human relations, equal opportunity and equal employment opportunity in order to gain an understanding of their impact on unit cohesion and mission effectiveness.



When announced that LTAS was offered virtually, there was an overwhelming interest for participation throughout the DoD. DEOMI received more than 400 requests for participation of the virtual course, which, currently can support 200 registered participants at once.



“This seminar was developed to raise senior leader awareness of personnel dynamics by incorporating participants' personal and professional experiences in solving organizational issues, exploring how people form and act out values and prejudices,” shared U.S. Army Maj. Rodney Jackson, DEOMI’s director and facilitator of this seminar. “It offers a great platform that facilitates dialogue that helps leaders become more aware of unconscious bias and other barriers to diversity and inclusion; and initiatives to help motivate positive behaviors and attitudes essential to fostering and maintaining an inclusive workplace throughout the DoD.”



There are various subjects covered during each seminar, and DEOMI plans to host the seminar quarterly.



“Topics are chosen that are current initiatives within the DoD and fall within our DEOMI expertise,” added Jackson. “The topics for this seminar included Diversity and Inclusion / Prohibited Discrimination. Future LTAS events are scheduled to include: Counterproductive Leadership; Ethical Decision Making / Unconscious Bias; and Harassment Prevention and Response / Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Strategy.”



Specific details of LTAS can be found here: https://www.defenseculture.mil/Education-and-Training/Resident-Virtual-Courses/Senior-Leader-Development/#virtual-leadership-team-awareness-seminar.



For enrollment information, please contact DEOMI Student Services at: Commercial: (321) 494-4617/5874; or DSN: 854-4617/5874; or by email to deomi.ss.staff@us.af.mil



The DEOMI team is an inclusive force that values and develops all individuals and thrives on their contributions. Since its inception in 1971, then known as the Defense Race Relations Institute, DEOMI has developed and delivered innovative education, training, research and collaborative solutions to approximately 52,000 DEOMI military and civilian graduates.



To learn more about DEOMI, please visit www.defenseculture.mil and www.facebook.com/DEOMI.DoD. DEOMI’s website provides a variety of tools, training products, and information to support leaders across the DoD in improving their organizational culture.