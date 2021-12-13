NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Trains New Forklift Operators

Courtesy Photo | A forklift training student at Naval Weapons Station Earle trains on the qualification...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A forklift training student at Naval Weapons Station Earle trains on the qualification course. see less | View Image Page

NAVSUP FLC Norfolk recently held Material Handling Equipment (MHE) forklift handling qualification courses, with the command’s reserve unit in Norfolk and at Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Earle.

John Nusbaum, a material handler for NAVSUP FLC Norfolk’s Supply Management Department in Earle, taught six students from NWS Earle Port Operations Department. Cyprian “Rusty” Bulloch from the Industrial Support Department taught the three students in Norfolk.

The class is designed to teach new operators how to safely maneuver and operate the forklift in their surroundings, personnel are trained in accordance with NAVSUP 538, SWO 23, OSHA regulations and other local regulations and instructions.



Bulloch explained that safety is always the number one concern for MHE operators. He explained that his students received both classroom and hands-on skills training with the forklift. During the hands-on training, each trainee practices different skills at the same time, including stacking pallets, loading boxes onto racks and maneuvering the obstacle course.

“The forklift is used to move, unload and load cargo,” according to Nusbaum. “Port Operations uses the forklift to move boats in and out of their storage warehouse, changing out major parts for maintenance and other areas in their daily operations.”

“Remaining alert, being aware of your surroundings, knowing the safe working load, performing the daily operator’s checklist and understanding the principles of the stability triangle are the biggest things that an MHE operator should know,” Bulloch added.

According to Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Rossi, who serves as operations officer for the command’s reserve unit, forklift training is a part of the reservists’ Logistics Support Representative (LSR) training.

“It allows our reserve team to be more versatile and support things like warehouse operations or loading/unloading stores as they gain more proficiency,” he said. “This is also a valuable readiness skill set for our Sailors.” Rossi commented that the training increases his confidence that “we can provide more value to the active component and ultimately the fleet during weekends or our annual training periods.”

Rossi added that the three Sailors who took the class in Norfolk cited how well Bulloch trained them. Bulloch responded that the students “caught on very quickly” and were very eager to learn.

“As an instructor, I felt very confident providing them with an MHE license,” he concluded.