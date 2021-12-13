Creating Best Practices Through Teamwork: Carrier Team One Partners with NAVSEA, Shipyards, and More Establishing Guidance for Executability Assessments for Carrier Availabilities

Representatives of Carrier Team One (CT1) recently partnered with Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS&IMF), and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to establish clear guidance for Executability Assessments (EA) for carrier availabilities across the enterprise.



The corporate alignment recently came about when CT1 Availability Work Package and Cost Analysis Process Master Kendra Dildy investigated the policies and guidance for EAs within the Knowledge Sharing Network (KSN) and found that implementations differed across the enterprise.



“EAs and the knowledge market agreements (KMA) are tools that are used to ensure we are openly communicating with our customers on the work being done and if certain work can be completed as requested,” said CT1 Program Director Kelly Souders. “One of the four business objectives of CT1 is that we deliver carriers on time. In order to do that, we manage the mature processes and make sure they are implemented on our availabilities. When our tools in place aren’t working as they should and everyone isn’t aligned on the work being done, we cannot meet those objectives. Kendra noted this and stepped up to the plate with representatives from the other yards to find a solution.”



Dildy worked with NAVSEA and representatives from both NNSY and PSNS&IMF on developing an EA summit so all could be part of the way forward, providing input and finalizing a process that would be able to be followed by all involved.



“We took a deep dive into the process and guidance, everyone providing best practices on what works in dealing with EAs,” said Dildy. “We took the attributes of both past processes and those practices to develop a letter from scratch that would not only provide guidance for all but would also be easy to follow so that anyone new to the processes could easily step in and be aligned. The team at the summit was driven to find a solution and worked hard every step of the way to get it done. Everyone stepped up to the plate and assisted in making this a successful venture.”



The tool is currently being finalized and CT1 has encouraged all who work with EAs and the KSN to begin utilizing the new process. For more information, visit https://usff.navy.deps.mil/sites/cnal/CT1/SitePages/Home.aspx or https://www.facebook.com/CarrierTeam1/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2021 Date Posted: 12.13.2021 08:12 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US