SETAF-AF leaders learn about Army readiness and modernization model

VICENZA, Italy — Last week, Southern European Task Force, Africa senior leaders completed a leaders professional development course on the Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model at Caserma Ederle on Dec. 10, 2021.



The goal of the SLPD was to familiarize leaders of the ReARMM concept, which is the Army's new framework for integrating and synchronizing the force to meet regional requirements while providing predictability during training and modernization efforts.



“The SLPD also develop senior leaders by increasing and enhancing their skills as members of the SETAF-AF team,” said Walkup Daniel, training program specialist for SETAF-AF.



During the two hour meeting, leaders received training on topics such as sustainment and support operations, joint forcible entry operations, multi-domain operations, Army support to security cooperation, the Army in competition, the U.S. Africa Command campaign plan, the Army campaign support plan, and the multi-year plan.



“The Army’s ReARMM concept is the future of the Army,” Said Maj. Terry Cramer, U.S. Army Europe and Africa deputy global force management ReARMM manager.

