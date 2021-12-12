75th Innovation Command Welcomes New Command Chief Warrant Officer

HOUSTON - Chief Warrant Officer 5 John Horn took responsibility as the Command Chief Warrant Officer of the 75th Innovation Command in a December 11 ceremony conducted by Maj. Gen. Martin Klein, Commanding General of the 75th Innovation Command, in Houston, Texas.



Horn takes over for outgoing CW5 Kevin L.enamond. Lenamond served as CCWO of the 75th Innovation Command since April 2019.



“Chief Lenamond has spent his entire 34 years in the Army serving others. He should be proud. He will be remembered for a long, long time by the officers, Soldiers and civilians of this command,” said Klein. “Chief Horn … he knows technology, he knows the art of innovation, but more than that, he’s passionate about technology; he’s passionate about Soldiers.”



To the Soldiers of the 75th Innovation Command, Klein said, “Thank you very much for who you are, what you do and how you do it.”



To close out his time with the 75th, CW5 Lenamond said, “I am proud that I have served as CCWO of the 75th and I’m very proud to have CW5 Horn replace me. He is a very adept and valuable asset to the Innovation Command.”



Incoming Command Chief Warrant Officer CW5 Horn said, “To those who came, and to the innovators who are here, I thank you for the support. I’ve got big shoes to fill. My primary role here is to support the commander, but for each and every one of you, my specific and implied task is to support each of you.”



The Army Reserve’s 75th Innovation Command serves to accelerate innovation within the Army and provide access to private sector innovators and technology leaders through Army Reserve Soldiers employed in those fields.

