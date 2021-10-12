15th AF Command Team Visits Mountain Home AFB

MOUNTAIN HOME, Id. -- Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, Fifteenth Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sonia T. Lee, Fifteenth Air Force, command chief, toured Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, to discuss the needs and status of the base on Dec. 9, 2021.



The 366th Fighter Wing consists of more than 4,800 military and civilian members focused on developing resilient Airmen and families. The wing is home to three fighter squadrons operating F-15 fighter aircraft and recently shifted to the Combat Oriented Maintenance Organization model with the activation of the 389th and 391st Fighter Generation Squadrons. The wing also includes the 390th Electronic Combat Squadron at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington.



“It’s great to be back at Mountain Home with the Gunfighters,” said Koscheski. “During visits like this, I get to see first hand how all the bases are executing the Fifteenth Air Force mission.”

Koscheski and Lee learned about the base’s progress over the last couple years, and reviewed lessons learned from the wing’s Multi-capable Airmen Rodeo in 2020, Raging Gunfighter 2021, and Pacific Iron 2021.

“I appreciate seeing how the Gunfighters are reinforcing Fifteenth Air Force and Air Combat Command priorities and this team is leading the way in integrating agile combat employment concepts,” Koscheski added.



Along with looking at how Gunfighters implement ACE capabilities, Koscheski and Lee were briefed on a range of topics that include the potential for Qatari integration here and future dorm renovations on the base. They also saw how Mountain Home delivers ready forces for combat operations with new technology that the Gunfighters are using, such as drones for base security, and the advancement of our medical training facility and its tactical combat casualty care course.

