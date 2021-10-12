Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony

    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members participate in the 2021 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 2,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Community members participated in the 2021 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 2, 2021, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Hundreds of people of attended and enjoyed a variety of activities to officially start the holiday season at Fort McCoy.

    The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.10.2021 16:50
    Story ID: 410942
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 37
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Christmas
    holidays
    Tree Lighting
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT