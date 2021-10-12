Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members participate in the 2021 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 2,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members participate in the 2021 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 2, 2021, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of people of attended and enjoyed a variety of activities to officially start the holiday season at Fort McCoy. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Community members participated in the 2021 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 2, 2021, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Hundreds of people of attended and enjoyed a variety of activities to officially start the holiday season at Fort McCoy.



The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



