Goldston assumes responsibility of 658th RSG Headquarters Company

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea- Sgt. 1st Class Kathryn L. Goldston assumed responsibility of Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 658th Regional Support Group (RSG) in an official ceremony Dec. 5 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea.



Goldston replaces Sgt. 1st Class Roy Tongue, who served as the HHC first sergeant for six months.



Tongue was thankful for the opportunity to serve as the first sergeant for HHC 658th RSG.



“It’s been my pleasure to serve as your first sergeant, even though it’s been a very short time. Myself and the previous commander took the momentum as we came out of a COVID environment doing virtual battle assemblies,” said Tongue.



“I hope you appreciate all of the efforts we put forward; I appreciate all the hard work you have put in. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me, and will continue to support the new command team that takes over HHC,” added Tongue.



Tongue expressed his gratitude in having the ability to make a difference in each individuals’ lives and career. He described how his impact on the soldiers is what he will carry with him moving forward into the Individual Readiness Reserve (IRR).



Goldston’s first message to HHC 658th RSG was a message of gratitude.



“I’m really excited for this opportunity to work with you, together we are going to do great things,” said Goldston. “I would also like to thank the leaders who helped me get to this point from active duty, to the guard, and reserves."



"Also, to my beautiful spouse Frea for all the support you have given me. I truly couldn’t do it without you, thank you,” added Goldston.



Goldston articulated her desire to lead the organization in a direction that promotes growth and success. She was thankful to the individuals who led her to this path, and appreciated their guidance and support.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2021 Date Posted: 12.10.2021 16:10 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR