NAVSUP BSC Discusses Digital Transformation at AFCEA NOVA IT Day

(MECHANICSBURG, Pa.) -- Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) participated in a NAVSUP and Logistics panel discussion virtually as part of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Northern Virginia (NOVA) chapter’s 2021 Naval Information Technology (IT) Day, October 7, in Arlington, Va.



The event served as an opportunity for Department of the Navy (DON) IT leaders to discuss digital transformation in the Navy with participants.



During the panel, Cash answered questions, discussed NAVSUP BSC’s role as the IT integrator for NAVSUP; the effects of COVID on the Navy supply chain; and how industry partners can help with digital transformation efforts.



“I don’t think there is any other command like us in the Navy with the number of 2210 IT-series employees that we have to sustain so many systems for the Navy and the Department of Defense,” said Cash, noting the more than 600 employees at NAVSUP BSC. “In addition to the sustainment of Navy Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), we sustain more than 35 legacy systems that handle various financial, logistics, and business functions that enable the NAVSUP Enterprise to buy parts, buy consumables, sustain those parts, store them, and distribute them to enable Navy readiness.”



Cash also discussed NAVSUP BSC’s role in managing data analytics using Navy Data Platform, cloud-computing capabilities, and increased use of Robotic Process Automation.



Cash was joined on the NAVSUP and Logistics panel by Capt. Manuel Xavier Lugo, branch head for logistics information and emerging technology, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations N414.



Other guest speakers at the event included Aaron Weiss, DON chief information officer (CIO), Chris Cleary, DON chief principal cyber advisor, Scott St. Pierre, deputy director, Enterprise Networks and Cybersecurity, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations N2/N6, Daniel Corbin, deputy CIO/technical director, U.S. Marine Corps, and Jimmy Smith, director, DON Office of Small Business Programs.



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/public/navsup/bsc/.

