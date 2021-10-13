Naval Oceanography celebrates U.S. Navy’s 246th birthday

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | Stennis Space Center, Miss. —— Electronics Technician 1st Class Christopher...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | Stennis Space Center, Miss. —— Electronics Technician 1st Class Christopher Williams and Aerographer's Mate 2nd Class John M. Jetter present a solemn stance in celebration of the Navy's 246th birthday, ringing a United States Ship's bell 8 times commemorating and end of a Navy watch —— or a year completed, and one-more year to come, in this case, for the U.S. Navy. see less | View Image Page

Stennis Space Center, Miss. —— Four years away from its Semiquincentennial celebration (quarter millennial), Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC), and the entire Naval Oceanography enterprise is celebrating the U.S. Navy’s 246th birthday, this Oct. 13.



In true spirit and tradition, recognizing Sailors who carry on a two-century tradition of being ready to fight and win, CNMOC is set for a full-week of events at Stennis Space Center (SSC) to celebrate a rich history as U.S. Naval power continues to lead and protect America’s future.



Coordinated by Navy Meteorology-Oceanography (METOC) Officer LT Serena Gardner, Maritime Operations Center 3rd and 7th Fleet Desk Representative, this year’s theme is "Resilient & Ready"—speaking to the Navy’s history of rising above challenging crises, and maintaining force preparedness and lethality.



“This year we [CNMOC] wanted to make sure we offered a full-week of events to ensure our METOC community at SSC has a chance to celebrate and acknowledge the Navy’s history, only 4-years away from a serious milestone,” said Gardner.



With LT Gardner’s coordinating efforts, CNMOC was able to organize thoughtful and festive engagements, like a 5k walk/run and U.S. Naval history and heritage discussion, to name a few.



Below you can find the full list of celebrations taking place this week at SSC:



Tuesday, 12 October - Heritage Discussion in the Logtown Conference Room

Join us for a discussion of Naval History and Heritage in the Logtown Conference Room. We’ll be covering highlights from the birth of our Navy to present day.



Wednesday, 13 October - 5K Walk/Run at the SSC Gym

If you registered, T-shirts are available! Participants should check in at 1045 outside of SSC Gym as race starts at 1100.



Thursday, 14 October - Base-wide Picnic

Gather at the Naval Oceanographic Office’s parking lot (Rain location: FST Wet Bay) to join us for hotdogs and hamburgers grilled by the Chief’s Mess, and lawn games.



Friday, 15 October (various times) Service Projects

Several service projects will be offered throughout the Gulf Coast. From beach clean ups to restoring historical landmarks and ceremonies, our Sailors and Civilians will be giving back to our local communities around the SSC.



Additionally, Louisiana’s St. Tammany Parish Daughters of the American Revolution will perform a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the Tomb of the Unknown Solider—daily on 12-14 October, from 1000-1900, and performed every 30-minutes.



“Planning the Navy’s birthday is always a journey, but this year our coordinating points of contact and contributing entities were particularly expedient in extending help, considering how arduous the last 18-months have been for our nation,” said Gardner. “We are excited to celebrate!”



